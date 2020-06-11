One more person succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

A 70-year-old man from Kannur district, who returned from Muscat recently, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. He tested COVID-19 positive only on Wednesday. His son had tested COVID-19 positive earlier.

With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala reached 19, including a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.