One more person succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala

A 70-year-old man from Kannur district, who returned from Muscat recently, died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. He tested COVID-19 positive only on Wednesday. His son had tested COVID-19 positive earlier.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala reached 19, including a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.
Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it
'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'
Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning
Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?
COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations
Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?