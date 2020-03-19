One more tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Govt. announces Rs. 20,000 cr social welfare measures

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 19 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 19:38 ist
Medical workers look at a traveller as he leaves after a check-up for coronavirus at the isolation ward of Aluva government general hospital. PTI

One more person at Kasargod district in North Kerala has been tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of coronavirus infected people in Kerala at present to 25.

A person who recently returned from Dubai was found infected. Earlier one person in the district was found infected. It was after a gap of two days a Covid-19 positive case was reported in Kerala. A total of 28 were so far infected in Kerala, of which three were already tested negative. As many as 30,926 persons are still under home isolation and 237 in hospital observation.

Follow live developments of the coronavirus pandemic here

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that further spread of Covid-19 in the state could not be ruled out, announced a Rs. 20,000 crore worth social welfare measures like one month free ration food grain to all ration card holders, two months social welfare pensions and loans to the tune of Rs. 2,000 through Kundumasree units. Precautionary measures like setting up quarantining facilities were also being made. The defence forces offered transportation facility, including chopper services, and hospitals and barracks for isolating Covid-19 suspects.

Anti-HIV drug being tested

On the basis of a recommendation of the union health ministry, doctors in Kerala started administering anti-HIV drugs on a coronavirus infected foreign national in Kerala. Combinations of Lopinavir and Ritonavir were being used. It was for the fist time in the country that such a combination was being used for COVID-19 treatment, said health department sources.

