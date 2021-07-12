Zika virus cases in Kerala jumps to 19

One more tests positive for Zika virus; 19 cases now in Kerala

Hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 12 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 20:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 73-year-old woman tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 19.

Health Minister Veena George said the virus was detected in a sample sent to a Coimbatore-based laboratory by a private hospital where the woman was being treated. At the same time, five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha tested negative for the virus, she said in a release.

Also Read | Kerala struggles with rising Covid cases; Zika virus outbreak adds to its woes

On Sunday, three people, including a toddler, were foundinfected with Zika, following which the government arranged 2,100 test kits for testing facilitiesat four medical colleges in the state.

The testing facilities have been arranged at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and at NIV, Alappuzha.

The Minister on Sunday had said that hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Zika virus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 