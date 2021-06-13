One-year-old girl child brutally assaulted by stepfather

A one-year-old girl child was brutally assaulted allegedly by her stepfather at Kannur in Kerala.

The child's grandmother reportedly told the police that the child was beaten up by stepfather for silly matters like urinating in the house. The child suffered injuries on her left arm and was admitted to Kannur government medical college hospital. The incident occurred near Kelakam in the suburbs of Kannur.

The child's mother Ramya, 24, was living with the accused Ratheesh, 39, over the last few months. On Saturday evening, Ramya's mother found out about the assault and she reported it to the police.

Police said that a case under Juvenile Justice Act was registered against Ratheesh and Ramya and they were taken into custody. The court will take a decision on the child's custodian.