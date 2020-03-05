Online safari booking system launched at Nagarahole

The online system of making bookings for a safari at Nagarahole National Park, comprising Antharasanthe and D B Kuppe Wildlife, has been started on an experimental basis in H D Kote taluk. Presently, there is a provision to book 25 tickets in advance for each bus.

The Dhammanakatte safari kendra has been renamed as Kakanakote kendra. Now, there will be no need for the people to stand in long queues waiting for the ticket at the counters to go on a safari here.

The safari timings are at Nagarahole is from 6 am to 9 am and 3.30 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Friday. The ticket is priced at Rs 500 per person, Rs 500 for camera, Rs 250 for children between 5 and 12 years. The price for foreign nationals is Rs 1,750 per ticket.

The ticket price varies on weekends. It will be Rs 350 for adults, Rs 175 for children and Rs 1,650 for foreigners.

A large number of wildlife lovers from across the states and foreign countries visit Nagarahole. They stay in resorts for many days to capture the pictures of tigers and black panthers. The people on a safari at Nagarahole will get an opportunity to have a glimpse of elephants, peacocks, leopards, tigers, bisons, wolfs, bears, deer, and others.