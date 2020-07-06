Only six Keralites, among those who tested positive for Covid-19 outside the state, contracted virus from Kerala

Amid criticisms that many Keralites were testing positive for the virus outside Kerala, the state health department has claimed that only six of them were found to have contracted the infection from the state.

A report from the Kerala Health Department said that based on data from the National Centre for Disease Control, 110 persons who travelled from Kerala tested Covid-19 positive outside Kerala till June 30. However, on verification it was found that 90 of them did not contract the infection from Kerala. While eleven could not be traced, three were duplicate entries.

The 'Report on Keralites tested positive outside Kerala' prepared by Kerala Health principal secretary Rajan Khobragade found that only six of those who tested positive for the virus outside the state, had possibilities of having contracted the virus from Kerala.

The report will be a relief for the Kerala government as the opposition Congress has been criticising the state government for trying to suppress the fact that many people travelling from Kerala were testing positive. The state government wanted to protect its image in its battle against the virus, the opposition had alleged.

Most of the Keralites who tested Covid-19 positive were from Tamilnadu and Maharshtra, while two were from Karnataka. The highest number of Keralites tested in other states were from Kasargod district, 14, followed by ten each from Kannur, Kozhikode, Idukki and Kollam districts.

The report also stated that health officials were further examining the six cases and doing a further analysis to see whether there were more cases during the same time period. The report also instructed more testing in those localities where these six cases came from, to see whether there were any active infection sources in those areas.