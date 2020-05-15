Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed by four days: India Meteorological Department

Onset of monsoon over Kerala likely to be delayed: IMD

  May 15 2020
The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed by four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days," the IMD said.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. 

