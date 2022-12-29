Oommen Chandy gets clean chit in sexual exploitation case: How it was connected to Kerala solar scam

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, on Wednesday, was given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the sexual exploitation case filed by Saritha Nair, prime accused in the sensational solar scam that shook Kerala when his government was in power back in 2013.

Sources told PTI that the CBI probe revealed that there was no basis for Saritha's allegation against Chandy as there was no evidence to prove that she had gone to the official residence of the CM on that particular day. The CBI found that it was a fabricated case, the PTI sources further said.

In a letter to the police commissioner on July 19, 2013, Saritha Nair had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against Congress leaders, including Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case in January 2021, a few months ahead of the polls to the State Assembly. Last year, the CBI had taken over the investigation into cases against Chandy and other politicians. The cases against the six people, including Chandy, were registered over the last few years and investigated by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police based on Saritha’s complaint.

What is the solar scam case?

Saritha S Nair and her partner Biju Radhakrishnan were arrested in 2013 for allegedly collecting investments from businessmen and NRIs, promising to include them as partners in solar and windmill projects. The arrest was based on the complaint against the couple by a former expatriate and businessman named Sajad, alleging that they had taken Rs 40 lakh as consultation fee after promising to make him an owner of three windmill projects. Following this, several others also filed complaints against the couple, with cheating cases against the accused duo mounting up to a total of 33.

Upon probing Saritha’s phone call records, her connection with the CM’s staff members, including his personal assistant Tenni Joppen, additional personal assistant Jikkumon Jacob and Chandy’s security guard Salim Raj came to light. Call history also revealed that she had been in touch with around 30 UDF leaders, including prominent ministers.

Nair further levelled sexual allegations against several political leaders and other VVIPs in a letter in 2013. The letter came out before the public in 2016 and the police registered rape cases against former CM Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and others.

In a slugfest that followed, the names of many leaders were dragged through the mud and UDF suffered serious reputational damage. Three of Chandy’s personal staff members and another public servant were fired.

Saritha Nair was slapped with a six-year prison sentence in 2021 while the CBI probe into the solar panel scam is still ongoing.

Chandy, following the recent turn of events, said that at no point was he worried about the outcome of the investigation as he always had the good faith that truth could not be concealed. He said he had no objection against any agency probing the solar scam. "My public life has always been an open book before the people. I have done nothing against my conscience. I have not tried to hide anything from people," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)