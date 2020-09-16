Oommen Chandy's golden jubilee in electoral politics

Oommen Chandy, one of the most popular politicians in Kerala, is achieving a rare feat of being a legislature for 50 years in a row from the same constituency - Puthuppally in Kottayam on Thursday.

Only a few politicians, including Kerala Congress leader K M Mani who died last year, had such an achievement.

Mass connect is the highlight of Chandy, fondly and popularly referred to as OC. He was a two-time Chief Minister of Kerala and was a minister in four Congress government.

The popularity of Chandy is very well evident from the fact that his victory margin has kept on increasing in each election, except for the last one. Despite the strong allegations against him, Chandy's victory margin suffered only a marginal decrease, from 33,255 in 2011 to 27,092 in 2016.

The 77-year-old leader is one of the Chief Minister probable if Congress regains power in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly polls. To queries in this regard, Chandy has avoided giving a direct reply stating that the high command will take a call on such matters after the polls.

Chandy, who hails from Kottayam district, entered politics through students movements. He served as president of Kerala Students' Union, the students' wing of Congress, as well as state president of Youth Congress. Chandy made his electoral debut in 1970 and won with a majority of 7,288 votes. Thereafter, he successfully faced ten more elections.

Chandy became a minister at the age of 33 with the labour portfolio. Later he served as State Home Minister and Finance Minister. He became the Chief Minister in 2004 for a brief-term of fewer than two years following the resignation of A K Antony. He was the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011 and became the Chief Minister again in 2011.

A major highlight of the Oommen Chandy government was the mass contact programme in which the Chief Minister and ministers directly received petitions from public and assured immediate solutions in all possible cases. Nearly 11.5% applications were considered in the mass contact programmes and financial assistance amounting to Rs. 240 crore was disbursed. The programme received much attention.

Chandy was often known for the huge crowd around him. During his term as Chief Minister, his office corridor often resembled a market owing to the crowd of people. Even as many of his well-wishers used to caution him against it, he used to say that he loves to be in the midst of people always.

Introducing live web streaming of the Chief Minister's office room was a popular initiative of Chandy, which was discontinued by his successor. Chandy had received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2013.

A senior IAS officer had once said that it was often difficult to get time to discuss any official matters with Chandy privately as he would always have a few visitors around him. But that was not an issue. If Chandy spares hardly one minute for an officer for any official discussion, that one minute was more than enough for Chandy to grasp the matter and it would be fully dedicated to that issue.