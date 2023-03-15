'Operation Safe Breath' which contained Kochi garbage fire gets appreciation

Around 4,000 man-days of work by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) personnel and participation of 450 odd Civil Defence volunteers, including professionals to housewives, were involved in the 12-day 'Operation Safe Breath' that contained the fire and toxic fumes at the garbage yard of Kochi.

With inadequate masks to prevent the toxic fumes, around 30 FRS personnel and many Civil Defence volunteers even suffered breathing difficulties. The scorching sun made the firefighting operation more tedious. Having food or water amidst the toxic fumes and stinking smell was more mind-numbing.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the FRS personnel and suggested rewards. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also appreciated the FRS personnel.

It was on March 2 afternoon that the fire incident at the Brahmapuram garbage yard was reported. Firefighting units from the Thrikkakara fire station immediately rushed to the spot. But as the fire was found to be quite massive, more units from other fire stations rushed to the spot.

"It was indeed an unprecedented incident. Earlier also fire incidents were reported at Brahmapuram, but only at some portion. This time the fire spread on the garbage heaps spread over about 60 acres of the 110 acres," district fire officer K Harikumar told DH.

Initially, the FRS personnel were not wearing good-quality masks. Hence many suffered breathing difficulties. FRS personnel worked two shifts daily. Regional fire officer Sujith Kumar and Thrikkakara station officer Satheesan led the operation.

Harikumar said that the surface fire could be doused in the initial two to three days. But putting out the ground fire was challenging. The entire region was divided into various sectors and the ground fire was doused by digging out the garbage using earth movers and spraying water on it.

Experts of the New York City Fire department, with whom Kochi district collector N S K Umesh consulted, had backed the FRS's strategy in containing the fire and fumes.

The support of 450 odd Civil Defence volunteers was also highly appreciated. Owing to the toxic fumes, the local people were not able to participate in the operation. But the Civil Defence volunteers took part continuously in the operation, said Civil Defence divisional warden Binu Mithran.

Even as there are allegations that the fire was due to sabotage, FRS officials were not ruling out the chance of smouldering due to the high mercury levels.

Health survey begins

A health survey among the people of Kochi began on Tuesday. Details were collected from 1,576 persons, including 13 pregnant women and 10 bed-ridden persons, on Tuesday. ASHA workers are carrying out health surveys to identify persons with health issues.

Health Minister Veena George said that an expert team would study the short-term and long-term health issues caused by the garbage plant. She also said that a death audit would be conducted with regard to the death of a person in Kochi allegedly owing to health issues caused by the smoke from the garbage plant.