Opposition alleges of caste-based campaign by Kerala ministers

The opposition party Congress in Kerala has alleged that ministers in the state are seeking votes on the basis of castes for the coming assembly by-election at Thrikkakkara in Kochi.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged on Sunday that as part of the election campaign some ministers were carrying out home visits to families belonging to their religion and caste and seeking votes. It was a shame for the Communist party, he alleged.

CPM leaders denied the allegation stating that if ministers carried out selective home visits it would have triggered public resentment.

The CPM intensified the election campaign with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many ministers camping in Kochi and holding grass root level meetings. Even as the CPM-led Left Democratic Front has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the LDF is trying to wrest the sitting seat of Congress.