Opposition demands ban on Tamil Nadu BJP's 'Vetrivel Yatra'

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit will embark on a month-long 'Vetrivel Yatra' from November 6 to reinforce that the state was a "spiritual land" hoping to capitalise on a controversy owing to a YouTube channel uploading a derogatory video on Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a devotional song dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Though the BJP says the Yatra that will travel to all six abodes of Lord Murugan, considered a Tamil God, is aimed at galvanising its cadre, Opposition parties see red in the month-long tour. Barring DMK, almost all parties in the Opposition bloc have demanded a ban on the Yatra alleging that the BJP's intention was to "instigate riots" in the name of god.

The ruling AIADMK has taken objection to the presence of its founder M G Ramachandran's image in the posters put up by the BJP asking people to participate in the Yatra. The BJP, which is making desperate attempts to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, has been harping on to the controversy, which actually blew over after members of the YouTube channel were arrested, to widen its base in the state.

The Yatra that begins on November 6 in Tiruttani, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan, will culminate in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on December 6. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, who has locked horns with BJP over the age-old Manusmriti, has alleged that the last date of the state-wide tour raises more questions about the saffron party's intentions.

"Why did they choose December 6? Why not begin the tour on November 1 and end on December 1? The intention is clear. They want to whip up religious passions in Tamil Nadu as they do elsewhere. They very well know Muslims come out to protest on December 6 against the demolition of Babri Masjid. This shows that their plan is something else," Thirumavalavan said. The Left parties have also called for a ban of the Yatra citing the same reason.

However, Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan said that the Opposition parties are asking for a ban on the Yatra due to "fear" that the BJP was becoming popular in the state. "They are scared of the BJP's rise in Tamil Nadu. The Yatra will march on,” he said.

The party feels the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ will help it reach out to the masses ahead of the crucial Assembly polls due in the first half of 2021. The BJP has been making concerted efforts to project it as an alternative to the Dravidian majors – DMK and AIADMK – by tapping into every major community and attempting a social engineering formula.

Party leaders said the Yatra, which has been a successful method devised by the BJP to reach out to people, will help galvanize party cadre and also send across a message to other political parties that the saffron outfit “cannot be taken for granted” any more in the state.