Opposition leaders hold mock session, present adjournment motion notice outside Kerala Assembly

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala staged a mock adjournment motion notice presentation in front of the state Assembly on Thursday over the statement of gold and dollar smuggling accused about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement in currency smuggling.

The demonstration was staged in protest against the denial of permission to present notice for an adjournment motion.

Congress MLA P T Thomas gave the adjournment motion notice on the basis of reports regarding the statement of gold and dollar smuggling case accused and former employee of UAE consulate Swapna Suresh to the customs that a packet containing currency was sent through a UAE consulate official from the Chief Minister's office to the Chief Minister who was on a UAE tour earlier.

Speaker M B Rajesh denied permission to present the notice citing that it was a matter under court's consideration.

Subsequently, the Opposition MLAs, led by Opposition leader V D Satheesan, walked out of the House and staged a mock Assembly in front of the Assembly gate.

Satheesan said that the statement of an accused to customs has much legal value and could be even treated as evidence. Hence the statements linking the Chief Minister with currency smuggling assumed much significance.

The Congress had already demanded the resignation of Vijayan from the Cabinet in view of the fresh development.

The Left Front government had also suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Kerala High Court stayed a notification ordering a judicial probe against officials of the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies probing the gold and dollar smuggling case. The state government alleged that the central agencies were hatching a conspiracy against Vijayan and others in the state government.