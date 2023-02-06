Opposition MLAs launch indefinite stir in Kerala Assembly over fuel cess

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala launched an indefinite stir at the state assembly on Monday demanding that the state budget proposal to impose social security cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel should be withdrawn.

Opposition MLAs Shafi Parambil, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, C R Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram started the sit-in at the entrance of the assembly hall on Monday.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers staged a violent protest in front of the Assembly complex raising the same demand. A two-wheeler was set on fire by the agitators.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal justified the proposal to impose cess on petrol and diesel citing financial crunches caused by the cut in allocations from the centre as well as the financial obligations of the state in paying social security pensions. Balagopal accused Congress was indeed backing the BJP's policies by opposing the state government's revenue generation initiatives.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the state government was imposing an additional burden to the tune of Rs. 4,000 crore on the people through various tax and cess proposals in the budget. The opposition also partially disrupted the assembly proceedings by shouting slogans and raising placards in the house.

Meanwhile, sources said that the state government may withdraw either fully or partially the proposal to impose a cess on fuel.