Opposition playing politics even during floods: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan accused opposition parties of playing politics even during floods and natural disasters and asked them to play a constructive role.

He also defended the measures undertaken by the state government to manage the situation. "Instead of giving some constructive ideas to the government, is it right to play politics and waste time during these challenging times,?" Ashwath Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release, in response to Congress' criticism of the government's handling the flood situation.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the opposition has these days criticised the government over the Covid-19 issue and now it was the floods. The opposition leaders need some issue to keep harping against the government, he said.

"In a democratic setup, the opposition party must work constructively.They must lend a helping hand to the government and work responsibly in emergency situations like these. If there are lapses on the part of the government, let them highlight the same," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday had accused the state government of having failed to come to the rescue of the flood affected and raised questions about its very existence.

Stating that the government had been efficiently handling the flood situation, which hit the state after the Covid-19 outbreak, Narayan said people living in places of danger are being shifted to safer places.

As immediate relief, the government has announced Rs 10,000 relief to the families affected by rain and Rs five lakh compensation for completely damaged houses. The government would extend all help to rain-hit families on the lines of relief extended to those affected last year, he said,they would also will appeal to the Centre in this regard.

"District in-charge ministers are taking care of the flood-hit regions in their respective districts. Even the district administrations are equally working hard in handling the situation. We are doing everything we can to help the affected families. Along with medical help, we have provided relief materials and the required resources in all the affected districts," Narayan added.

Swollen rivers and flood like situation continue to threaten lives and property in several parts of Karnataka that have been ravaged by torrential rains for the last few days.

The Deputy Chief Minister also warned doctors, paramedical staff and others necessary in the fight against Covid-19 with legal action if they remain absent from work. "...doctors and para-medical staff must diligently carry on the assigned duty. The government has already provided them with all the necessary safety equipment.

In addition, they are also being given Covid-19 allowance and insurance cover. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to report to duty immediately," Narayan said.