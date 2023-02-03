Opposition slams Kerala budget

He said when the state was facing inflation, the rise in petrol and diesel prices will adversely affect the market

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan giving policy announcement speech on the first day of Assembly budget session in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday January 23. Credit: IANS Photo

The opposition Congress-led UDF on Friday slammed the Kerala state budget for the fiscal 2023-24 in which it has proposed a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor and said the Left government was looting people. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday presented the Left government's budget for the fiscal 2023-24.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the Left government was hiding the critical financial situation of the state and has increased the tax burden on the people.

Also Read — Kerala Budget: Fuel, liquor, property tax and vehicles to become costlier

"The budget is hiding the critical financial situation faced by the state government and the proposals amount to looting the people. The decision to impose cess on liquor will lead to more people shifting towards drugs. The budget was presented without doing adequate studies," Satheesan said.

He said when the state was facing inflation, the rise in petrol and diesel prices will adversely affect the market. "The imposition of cess on petrol and diesel comes at a time when we are fighting against soaring fuel prices. This will lead to price rise of essential commodities affecting the common man," Satheesan said.

