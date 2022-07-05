OPS moves Madras HC seeking stay on AIADMK's GC meet on July 11

The AIADMK General Council convened by the dominant faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami on July 11 is likely to elect him as the 'interim general secretary' by abolishing the current 'dual leadership' model, if one goes by the invitations sent to members of the party’s highest decision making body.

The invitations sent to 2,600-odd General Council members in the name of “office bearers of AIADMK headquarters” say as many as 16 resolutions including electing an interim general secretary and fixing the date for the election of the new general secretary through primary members of the party will be tabled at the meeting.

However, the rival faction led by O Panneerselvam, who also received an invitation in his capacity as treasurer of the AIADMK, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the July 11 GC meeting. In his petition filed before justice Krishnan Ramasamy, OPS argued that the GC has been convened without giving the mandatory 15-day notice to its members. The judge has agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

A division bench of justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan had on Monday refused to interfere with July 11 EC, while hearing a contempt petition filed by a member of the party seeking action against the dominant camp led by EPS for going against earlier orders of the court.

The invitation, a copy of which was accessed by DH, says the GC will discuss reviving the post of General Secretary by abolishing the dual leadership model under which OPS and EPS shared power. “The GC will also discuss allowing primary members of the party to elect the general secretary. To discuss and elect an interim general secretary at the meeting and to fix the date for the election of the general secretary,” the resolutions read.

Other resolutions include discussing the current status of the AIADMK, conferring Bharat Ratna to E V R Periyar, C N Annadurai, and J Jayalalithaa, and condemning the DMK government on various counts. Sources told DH that Palaniswami will be elected unanimously as the interim general secretary at the GC meeting and will contest the internal elections which will be held soon.

The EPS camp seems determined to hold the GC on July 11 and elect Palaniswami as the interim general secretary as the invitation says the meeting will be held via video conferencing if the Covid-19 restrictions come in the way of the physical meeting.

“The General Council is a powerful body and a powerful weapon. He (OPS) should come to the GC and show his strength. The 95% of the party is with EPS, while OPS enjoys just five per cent support. The cadre wants EPS (to take over the party) and OPS should understand the reality. Cadres will not accept people who take internal matters of the party to courts,” former minister D Jayakumar told reporters.