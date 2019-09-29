Orthodox faction conducts mass at Kerala church

The Orthodox faction of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kerala on Sunday conducted mass at the St Mary's Church at Piravom on the outskirts of Kochi after many decades.

The Jacobite faction that was having control over the church so far conducted a mass on a public premises outside the church as a mark of protest.

The church had witnessed tension on Thursday with priests and believers of the Jacobite faction preventing the Orthodox faction members fom entering the church despite the later having a SC order in their favor. The police later forcibly removed Jacobite faction members.