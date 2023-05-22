Outgoing DGP Sood lauds police force for conducting Assembly elections in K'taka in peaceful manner

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood, who will proceed to New Delhi to take charge as the next CBI Director, on Monday expressed his gratitude to the police force for conducting the 'most peaceful elections ever' without any untoward incident.

He also gave a piece of advice to those helming the police force in Karnataka to keep the constabulary and citizens in mind before spending money.

Calling the Karnataka police force as his extended family, he expressed his good wishes to the constabulary, officers and his colleagues in the department.

"This state police is my extended family. I wish them all the best. I thank them for having conducted the most peaceful elections ever," Sood told PTI during a farewell parade organised in his honour.

Also Read: Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director

After the parade, Sood handed over charge to senior IPS officer Dr Alok Mohan, Commandant General of Home Guards, who has been given an additional charge as DGP of the state by the Karnataka government.

"Over 58,000 polling booths and not a single incident. Almost 500 VIP visits and not a single incident. On the occasion, I thank my constabulary, my officers and colleagues," he said about the recently held Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Sood said this was his last day in police uniform in Karnataka before proceeding on Central deputation.

"I have full satisfaction of having worked in this state, which has given everything not only to me but also my entire family," he said.

To his successor, he said he will never go wrong whenever they take initiatives keeping the police and citizens in mind.

"I hope that the new leadership, which is going to take charge today, when they do anything in the department and spend any money, they (should) keep the constabulary and citizens as their focus. If their focus is clear, they will never go wrong."