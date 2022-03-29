Over 100 stray dogs poisoned in Telangana village

Over 100 stray dogs have been allegedly killed in Telangana's Siddipet district, according to an activist working for stray animals.

Village sarpanch and secretary of Thigul village in Jagdevpur mandal of Siddipet district allegedly hired professional dog catchers and got the stray dogs killed by administering them lethal injections.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 27. After a villager alerted an NGO in Hyderabad, a complaint was lodged with the district authorities on Monday.

Goutham Kumar, an activist, lodged a complaint with Siddipet Collector and Siddipet Commissioner of Police, seeking a probe and booking of cases against those responsible.

According to the complainant, the mass killing came to light after they received information about the death of a six-year-old pet dog. When the activist went to the village to find out the reasons, he found that the pet dog was poisoned along with strays. He learnt about the mass killings of strays and this was confirmed by locals.

The carcasses were dumped into an old well in the village. The villagers also told the activist that some 200 stray dogs were killed in the last three months.

After the local police did not respond to the complaint against the village officials, the activist approached the district collector and Superintendent of Police, who assured to look into it.

People for Animals India has condemned the mass killing of dogs. It posted on Twitter a video of the carcasses of dogs lying in a pit. The organisation called upon the people to register their protest against the mass killing and urge the Telangana Chief Minister to take action against the sarpanch of the village.

This is not the first time that mass killing of stray dogs has been reported from Siddipet district. In 2019, about 100 dogs were killed by the municipal staff in Siddipet town, triggering an outrage from animal lovers.

The municipal authorities in parts of Telangana are allegedly resorting to killings of stray dogs following an increase in the number of dog bite cases. Animal welfare groups say while the authorities can sterilize the dogs, killing them is illegal.

According to Section 11(1)C of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, killing any animal (including stray dogs) by using the method of strychnine injections (poisoning) in the heart or in any other unnecessarily cruel manner is a cognizable offence and can attract a simple or rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to two years or with a fine or both.

