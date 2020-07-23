Over 1,000 coronavirus cases for second day in Kerala, five deaths

Over 1,000 coronavirus cases for second day in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 23 2020, 20:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Kerala recorded over 1,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday with 1078. Five more persons died of coronavirus, taking the total coronavirus related deaths to 50.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a decision on imposing a total lockdown again would be taken only after detailed discussions.

Of the 1,078 fresh coronavirus cases, 798 got infected through the local spread. Meanwhile, 432 persons recovered from coronavirus. The total active cases in the district reached 9,458.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of fresh cases on Thursday also 222 taking the total active case in the district to 2,583.

Vijayan said that the coming weeks would be very crucial in containing coronavirus spread and each and everyone should take care by going out only for unavoidable needs.

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

