Over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases reported daily in Kerala for past three days

There seemed to be an upward tick in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala, as the number of daily fresh cases, for the last three days, has remained above the 1,000-mark.

Total active cases in the state remained at around 7,000, with the seven-day average test positivity rate at 7.3 percent.

Health department sources said that as of now there was no reason for concern as only mild infection cases were being reported and the rate of hospitalisation was also very low.

However, the officials do not rule out the chances of a further increase as Kerala schools reopen in the coming days with full-day physical classes.

On Thursday, 1,278 new Covid-19 cases were reported; it was 1,370 and 1,197 on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

The daily fresh cases crossing 1,000 in the state is happening after about two and a half months.

The highest number of cases were reported from Kochi, where an Assembly seat held a by-election on May 31; the next highest numbers were reported from the capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The Covid-19 death rate in the state was at 1.06 per cent. The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Kerala so far is 69,754 so far.

Even at the peak of the pandemic, the Covid-19 death rate in Kerala was consistently at less than 0.5 per cent and the state received much appreciation from all quarters. However, it was later found that there were flaws in Kerala’s Covid-19 death reporting system.