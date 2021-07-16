Over 20,000 Covid-19 deaths in Kerala allegedly suppressed

Congress MP Benny Behanan has alleged that 20,913 Covid-19 deaths in Kerala were suppressed by the Kerala government. He said that a campaign to bring out the exact number of Covid cases would be initiated.
Behanan said that health experts pointed out that actual Covid deaths in Kerala were three times higher than the figure being given by the government. The number of deaths reported by local bodies was also 2.4 times higher than the figures of the state government in May.
As per official figures the total number of Covid deaths in Kerala was 15,155.
