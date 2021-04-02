Over 3 crore people want temples freed from govt grip: Sadhguru

In just a little over a month since its launch, the 'FreeTNTemples' campaign has been endorsed by more than three crore people, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said.

Not only have the citizens of this state spoken their will, so have spiritual leaders of the community who have long sought this reform, he said in his second letter to the Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Opposition Leader M K Stalin. Also, Vasudev posted an appeal to the leaders on Twitter: "Hereby, I convey the heartfelt wishes of over 3 cr Tamils. As responsible political leaders, I beseech that you liberate #Temples, the core of Dravidian Pride; to be always remembered as the restorers of the soul of Tamil Nadu to its full Glory."

Hereby, I convey the heartfelt wishes of over 3 cr Tamils. As responsible political leaders, I beseech that you liberate #Temples, the core of Dravidian Pride; to be always remembered as the restorers of the soul of Tamil Nadu to its full Glory. -Sg @CMOTamilNadu @mkstalin pic.twitter.com/spGVY1Sx1t — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 2, 2021

Hereby, I convey the heartfelt wishes of over 3 crore Tamils. As responsible political leaders, I beseech that you liberate temples, the core of Dravidian pride, to be always remembered as the restorers of the soul of TN to its full glory & possibility."

He urged the Chief minister and the Opposition Leader to make a promise to the Tamil people that their beloved temples will be given back to them under your leadership. Recently, Vasudev sent an open letter to the two leaders asking them to include in their respective poll manifesto that temples would be free from state control.