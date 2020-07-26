Over 30 bank staff test Covid-19 positive in TN

Over 30 staff of nationalised bank test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu branch

PTI
PTI, Tiruchirappalli,
  • Jul 26 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 16:15 ist
Bank Employees. Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 38 employees of the main branch of a leading nationalised bank in this city have tested positive for coronavirus, officials from the bank and the local civic body said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the customers who visited the bank have also been advised to voluntarily appear for coronavirus tests.

Earlier, a senior official of the branch who was suffering from other complications had succumbed to the contagion.

The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.

The bank is frequented by customers including pensioners and loan applicants.

Senior bank officials said the disinfection process had been completed today and indicated the bank might resume operations from Monday.

Corporation health officials were in touch with the customers who visited the bank recently.

Tamil Nadu, with the highest virus caseloads in the country after Maharashtra, has reported an overall 2,06,737 positive cases of the virus as of Saturday.

