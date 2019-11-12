Over 40 pipe bursts expose poor public works in Kerala

Close on the heels of a Rs 42 crore flyover in Kochi in Kerala being shut in three years of commissioning owing to poor construction quality, a fresh row is on over a drinking water project that suffered over 40 pipe bursts in two years of commissioning.

A subsequent political spat over it even led to a government agency openly stating that 36 ongoing public works in the state failed to comply with the quality norms.

The Palarivattom flyover in Kochi that was commissioned in October 2016 was recently shut owing to safety concerns and an expert team led by 'metro man' E Sreedharan recommended total reinforcement work, which would cost around Rs 20 crore. A retired IAS officer and top officials of the construction firms were arrested by Kerala Vigilance wing in a related corruption case, while former public works minister V K Ebrahimkunju is under the scanner.

Even before the dust over the flyover row settled, the fresh row broke out over a Rs 200 crore drinking water project in Alappuzha district in South Kerala that was commissioned in 2017.

In two years time, as many as 43 pipe bursts reportedly occurred in the project. At present thousands of families were struggling for drinking water for about two weeks in a stretch owing to the latest pipe burst. Poor quality of the pipeline was alleged to be the reason.

As protest from people mounted over the frequent pipe bursts, especially at one stretch, the CPI, which is a coalition partner of the ruling left-front government in Kerala, also demanded a probe into the quality of construction.

The government has now asked the contractor who did the work to replace about 1.5-kilometre pipeline where most of the leakages occurred. Even then the government would have to spend on road restoration work.

In the meantime, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), that funds the infrastructure projects, openly stated that as many as 36 projects of the state public works department did not comply with quality standards. The KIIFB's statement was in response to criticism of Kerala public work's minister G Sudhakaran that KIIFB officials were delaying funds for infrastructure projects.

He even termed KIIFB officials as 'Bakan', the mystical character Asura in Mahabharata Sudhakaran's criticism against KIIFB was alleged to be targeted at Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, who initiated KIIFB. Both Sudhakaran and Thomas Isaac were CPM leaders from Alappuzha district and they are said to be at loggerheads on various political issues.