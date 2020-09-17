Over 45,000 people under the age of 19 treated for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu

Over 45,000 children and teenagers have been successfully treated for Covid-19 in various government medical colleges and government hospitals across Tamil Nadu since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March.

At last count on Thursday, the state had recorded 5,25,420 positive patients, including 4,70,192 discharges and 8,618 deaths. The active cases stood at 46,610.

The health bulletin released on Thursday evening said a total of 22,321 children under the age of 12 have been infected with Covid-19. While 10,628 of them are girls, the rest 11,693 are boys, the bulletin added.

The first youngest patient in Tamil Nadu, a 10-month-old baby of a railway doctor, was treated within 10 days at the ESI hospital in Coimbatore with antibiotics and other drugs.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In a statement, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said as many as 45,222 persons under the age of 19 have been successfully treated for Covid-19. While 944 children, including 455 who came with symptoms of fever and throat pain, were treated at the Government Children Hospital in Egmore hospital, 30 children were successfully provided treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) along with their parents.

“In all, 45,222 children were successfully treated for Covid-19 at the Government Children’s Hospital in Egmore, RGGGH, government medical colleges and government hospitals across the state,” Vijayabhaskar said.

Officials said the government doctors had prepared an exclusive Covid-19 treatment protocol for children as the number of kids getting infected with Covid-19 began to increase.

“The protocol was prepared after taking into consideration a lot of things. For example, toddlers cannot be given medicines that are given to adults. We did make a list of medicines that can be given to kids and followed the protocol strictly. We have succeeded in saving the lives of thousands of children,” a senior government official said.