Over 60% in Telangana have antibodies against Covid-19: Study

A serosurvey by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition in June has found that just over 60 per cent of people in Telangana have developed antibodies against Covid-19 compared to 67% at the national level during the same time.

The first such survey conducted over a year ago in the state — in May 2020 — had shown the antibodies in 0.33% of the population.

The fourth round of the seroprevalence study now included children of 6 to 9 years of age, who showed 55% seropositivity — an indication of the silent, prior exposure to SARS-CoV2.

Researchers also found that among those people who were not vaccinated at all in Telangana, the seropositivity was low at 51.3%; 78.5% in those who had received one dose and 94% in people who got both the shots.

The study, part of the national serosurvey, was conducted by the Hyderabad-based ICMR-NIN along with the state health department in three districts of Telangana - Jangaon, Nalgonda and Kamareddy.

“The near 100% seropositivity among those vaccinated clearly indicates that vaccines are effective. This should remove any hesitancy and encourage people to get their jabs as early as possible,” said Dr A Laxmaiah, head of the Public Health Division, ICMR-NIN and nodal officer for the Telangana study.

The survey included the 6-9 year-old children for the first time in this fourth phase. About 55% of this age group were found to be seropositive, while 61% of adolescents had Covid-19 antibodies.

“Among the healthcare workers, the seropositivity was as high as 82.4%, which can be attributed to the early vaccination of the frontline workers,” NIN officials said.

The first round of the serosurvey, conducted in May 2020 and the second, third rounds conducted in August and December 2020 in the same three districts showed a seroprevalence of 0.33%, 12.5% and 24.1% respectively.

ICMR said that its strategy is to repeat cross-sectional serological studies in the same geographic locations so that the infection transmission trends could be documented for studies.

“While the seroprevalence at the national level went up from 24 % in December 2020 to 67% in June 2021, in Telangana it went up from 24.1% to 60.1% during the same time frame,” the official said.

“Though over 60% of people have developed antibodies, the remaining 40 % are still susceptible. So, we should not lower our guard. All non-pharmacological Covid-19 measures like wearing masks, hand sanitization, physical distancing should continue,” cautioned Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN.

