Over 600 ended lives over lack of job opportunities since 2014, claims Telangana BJP chief

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that around 600 youngsters ended their lives over lack of job opportunities since the state's formation in 2014.

Bandi threatened that the BJP cadres would lay siege to the state assembly if the K Chandrasekhar Rao government fails to issue job notifications for all vacant posts in the state by January-end.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP sat on a day-long protest 'Nirudyoga-deeksha' in Hyderabad on Monday, accusing the TRS government of driving the educated Telangana youth over the edge. “There is no Group-1 notification in the past seven years, not even one job offered in the past three years. And in reverse, CM Rao has removed 12,000 vidya volunteers, 7,000 field assistants and 22,000 sanitation workers,” the BJP leader said.

Bandi stated that in 2014, the CM had announced in the assembly that there are 1.07 lakh vacancies in the state. Even the Biswal committee, constituted by Rao, had submitted that there are 1.92 job vacancies in Telangana.

“Twenty-five lakh aspirants have registered with Telangana state public service commission for jobs. The integrated household survey earlier had shown eight lakh unemployed in the state. But Rao's son, IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao claims that the unemployment rate in Telangana is among the lowest in the country,” Bandi said.

"During the elections, the CM baits youth with job notification promises but thereafter, they are forgotten. Many such men and women are supporting their families with meagre income sources by setting up tea stalls, eatable vends," Bandi said.

