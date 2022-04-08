Over 7L children left private schools to join govt schools after I became the CM: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education has improved from 32.4 to 35.2 per cent in the state within a year of him assuming office.

On Friday, Jagan credited Rs 1,024 cr into the bank accounts of mothers of 10,68,150 students under the second instalment of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena for the 2021-22 academic year.

In addition to the Vidya Deevena programme under which college fees are reimbursed, the Vasathi Deevena scheme brought in by the YSRCP government takes care of the boarding and hostel fees of the students from poor sections.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in Nandyal on the occasion, the CM said that the number of students in government schools has increased to 44.3 lakhs now from 37 lakhs before his regime.

“Over seven lakh children have left private schools to join the state-run schools."

"Only education has the power to change the world, eradicate poverty and backwardness in the society, which is why no child has to be deprived of proper education. That is why we have initiated many revolutionary reforms from improvising midday meals under Goru Muddha, to revamping infrastructure in schools through Nadu-Nedu, the introduction of bi-lingual textbooks, etc.,” Jagan said.

The chief minister said that Rs 3,329 crore was spent on Vasathi Deevena alone since the formation of the YSRCP government and Rs 6,969 crore towards Vidya Deevena, besides clearing the pending dues of Rs 1,778 crore from the TDP time.

“While the previous government had not even spent Rs 500 crore on midday meals, at present healthy, nutritious, and tasty meals are being offered at an expenditure of over Rs 1,900 crore,” the CM said while accusing his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting the fee reimbursement scheme started by his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

