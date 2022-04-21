Over 93% of Telangana population exposed to Covid-19

Amidst the concerns about the onset of the fourth Covid-19 wave in the country, a study by the Hyderabad based National Institute of Nutrition and Telangana government showed the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 among 93 per cent of the people in the state.

It means 93 per cent of people in Telangana have developed antibodies against the Covid-19 virus.

State health officials said the high prevalence is due to high-level vaccination coverage, besides natural exposure to the virus, and is an indication that the fourth wave effect – in terms of spread and severity - could be less.

“In fact, we can clearly say that we can rule out the fourth wave in Telangana,” Dr Srinivasa Rao, director, of public health, told reporters on Thursday.

However, barely three weeks after stating that the mask rule is not mandatory, the top health official is now again asking the public to follow precautions, primarily the mask.

“Please wear a mask whenever you are stepping out, moving in groups, and attending weddings etc functions. And whoever is eligible for a vaccine including booster dose should take it,” Dr Rao said.

Sero-prevalence is assessed by examining the SARS Cov-2, IgG antibodies in the blood samples collected from individuals. It assesses the extent of spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection in an area or community.

The NIN study covering all 33 districts was from 4 January to 2 February, i.e. after the Omicron variant spread in the country and the state. A total of 14,179 participants from the general population and 3843 health workers were covered.

Overall, the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 among the general population is 92.9 per cent and in health workers 93.1 per cent respectively in Telangana. In the general population, it is highest among the inhabitants of Hyderabad city at 97 per cent.

Though cases are increasing in Delhi etc states, Rao said there is no concern for Telangana as the “positivity rate here has remained at around 0.14 per cent for the last four weeks and the R-value is also at 0.5 per cent.”

There are no restrictions needed as of now. Covid-19 could become endemic by the end of this year. But till then we need to maintain caution, the official said.

Telangana has been reporting only about 20-25 new positive cases daily for the past several days.

