Over 94% of students clear Tamil Nadu Class XII public exams

As many as 94.03 per cent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said on Monday.

The results were released on Monday and according to the details made available by the DGE, the pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams.

A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exams, held in March-April, with 7,55,451 of them passing.

Last year, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent.

As many as 4,398 differently-abled candidates appeared and 3,923 of them successfully cleared the exams.

Further, 79 out of 90 prisoners who wrote the exams also passed, the DGE said.

A number of students scored 100 marks in subjects including Tamil, English, Chemistry, Mathematics and Computer Science.