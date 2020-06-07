Over hundred COVID-19 cases in Kerala for third day

With 107 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Kerala witnessed over 100 COVID-19 positive cases for the third consecutive day, taking the number of active cases to 1,095. The state will be initiating 10,000 anti-body test daily from Monday to check community spread.

Among the 107 cases on Sunday, only seven were through local contact while 99 were persons from abroad and other states. The state so far managed to keep the spread of COVID-19 through local spread to around 10 per cent. However, with more relaxations in lockdown norms from this week, the state is keeping fingers crossed.

Meanwhile, the spike of fresh cases over the last few days is also the outcome of increasing the number of daily COVID-19 tests from around 1,200 to 3,000 from last week.

So far 1,913 persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala, of which 803 already recovered, 15 died and 1,095 were under treatment.