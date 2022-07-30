'Overenthusiastic' civic body chief suspended for sending memo to staff for skipping KTR's birthday

Civic body chief issues memo for missing KTR's b'day

An Order said Bellampally Municipality Commissioner issued memos due to overenthusiasm and without any orders from higher authorities

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 30 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 15:35 ist
KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana. Credit: DH File Photo

The Bellampally Municipal Commissioner who issued a show-cause notice to some of his staff for allegedly skipping Minister K T Rama Rao's birthday celebrations held in Bellampally town on July 24 has been suspended for his action.

An order issued on Friday night said Bellampally Municipality Commissioner G Gangadhar has issued memos due to overenthusiasm and without any orders from higher authorities for not attending the Minister's birthday celebrations.

"Therefore, after careful examination of the facts and having due regard to the circumstances of the case, it is found necessary to place the services of G Gangadhar, Municipal Commissioner, Bellampally Municipality under suspension pending further enquiry in the matter," N Satyanarayana, Director of Municipal Administration said in the order.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday, said he would not encourage such practices and asked the senior officials to suspend the Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for issuing notices to the employees

