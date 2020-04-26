Overnight heavy rains lash many parts of Chennai

Residents of this metropolis woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday with overnight rains lashing several parts of the city bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

Incidents of trees and electric poles getting uprooted due to strong winds were also reported from some parts of the city. The city, which has been experiencing a hot climate for the past few days, remained chill throughout Sunday.

The rains continued for over an hour in the morning preceded by strong winds. As a precautionary measure, the TNEB suspended power supply in many areas but restored it late in the morning. MeT department and independent weather bloggers said most parts of the state would experience rains for the next few days before the heatwave begins.

“Rain chances exist for Chennai almost on all days till April 30th. After a break, high-intensity thunderstorms are popping up across Kerala and South TN areas,” independent weather blogger Pradeep John said.