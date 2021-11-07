Overnight rains lash Chennai; many localities under water

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts like Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur through Saturday night and Sunday morning, leaving several areas under the water. Pictures of knee-deep water in several important junctions in Chennai dotted social media, especially Twitter.

The city received 207 mm (20.7 cm) rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the highest since December 2015 when the city was swamped due to heavy rains and sudden release of excess water from reservoirs that supply drinking water.

Also Read | Heavy rains inundate road, inconvenience public in Hassan

The rainfall received over the last 24 hours is much higher than the 162 mm (16.2 cm) that the city got in 2020 when Cyclone Nivar hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in November 25, 2020.

While Mylapore recorded 226 mm (22.6 cm) rainfall, Ambattur 20.5 cm), and Nungambakkam (20.7 cm). As rains continue to lash Chennai and neighbouring districts for the past few days, Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are fast inching towards their Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

Also Read | Heavy rain dampens festive mood in Bengaluru

The Tiruvallur District Administration announced that it has begun releasing 3,000 cusecs of water from the Poondi reservoir. Likewise, around 500 cusecs of water will be released from Chembarambakkam lake at 12.30 pm.

Several localities in Chennai were underwater, while the fully-inundated Duraisamy sub-way in the shopping district of T. Nagar was closed for traffic. Knee-deep water was reported from several localities in north Chennai where electricity supply was also suspended as a precautionary measure.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rains for Chennai and Tamil Nadu till Monday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: