Owaisi asks party leaders to start preparations for Telangana Assembly polls

Owaisi also announced that his party would contest the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka

  Mar 03 2023
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 12:00 ist
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the party flag during the party's 65th formation day celebrations, at the party headquarter in Hyderabad, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked party leaders to start preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections to be held later this year and also said his party would contest the coming elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

"...understand that the bugle has been sounded for the Assembly elections," he told AIMIM leaders, addressing a public meeting organised here on Thursday on the occasion of AIMIM's 65th Foundation Day.

Also Read | Miscreants throw stones at Owaisi's Delhi residence

He expressed confidence that his party would increase its strength in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. At present, the AIMIM has seven MLAs in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly. Alleging that the BJP is moving forward in the state with a message of hatred, he hoped that the people of Telangana would defeat it.

