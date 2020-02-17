Owaisi hails TRS govt's move to pass anti-CAA assembly

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday welcomed the Telangana cabinet's decision to pass an assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act while the BJP described it as "a minority appeasement tactic." Owaisi claimed the proposed National Population Register has nothing to do with social welfare schemes and it is purely an exercise done to undertake the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in future.

"I welcome the decision taken by the Telangana government, by the cabinet (on anti-CAA resolution)," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told reporters here. He also hoped that state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would put on hold the National Population Register exercise just as Kerala.

The Telangana government on Sunday took the decision on passing an assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister while urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the Citizenship Act.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao described the cabinet's decision "illegal and anti-constitutional." "Cabinet decision (of) passing a resolution to repeal CAA is a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the copycat decision by Chief Minister in blindly following communist and congress ideology for electoral expediency," he said.

According to him, the state cabinet is a constitutional body and it cannot pass a resolution against a national law passed by parliament. "Opposing, non-implementation and disregarding a national law as per Indian constitution part 11 and articles 256and 257 is a serious violation by the state government and can even warrant a recommendation by the state governor for president's rule by invoking Article 356," he warned.