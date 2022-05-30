P Chidambaram, AIADMK candidates file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and two AIADMK candidates filed their nominations to contest the June 10 biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Chidambaram is contesting on behalf of the Congress, which was allotted one seat by senior ally, the ruling DMK which has fielded three candidates. Flanked by senior DMK ministers, Chidambaram filed his nomination papers before K Srinivasan, the Returning Officer, at Fort St George.

Before filing his nomination papers, Chidambaram met Chief Minister M K Stalin at his residence before the latter flew to Tiruchirappalli to tour the Cauvery Delta districts. This will be the first time Chidambaram will represent Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha. His first term, which expires this month, is from Maharashtra.

Congress will have a RS member from Tamil Nadu after a gap of six years following the retirement of E M Sudarsana Natchiappan, bête noire of Chidambaram, in 2016.

AIADMK candidates -- C Ve Shanmugham and R Dharmar – also filed their nominations. They were accompanied by former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

With this, all six candidates have filed nominations and will be elected unopposed, in all probability. DMK has fielded K R N Rajeshkumar, and R Girirajan.

Elections to fill six vacancies will be held on June 10 for which filing of nominations will end on May 31. While the nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on June 1, the last date for withdrawing nominations is June 3.

With its strength, DMK alliance can win four seats and AIADMK, the principal opposition, can win two seats.

After the biennial elections, DMK’s strength will remain at 10, while AIADMK’s number will reduce to four. MDMK, TMC, and PMK have one seat each, while one member will represent the Congress. Tamil Nadu sends 18 members to the Rajya Sabha.