Padma Lakshmi scripts history as first lawyer from transgender community in Kerala

Kerala gets first lawyer from transgender community

Lakshmi, who wishes to become a judicial officer, is extending a helping hand to others from the community

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • Mar 21 2023, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 19:16 ist
Transgender Padma Lakshmi receives provisional certificate from Justice CS Dias, High Court of Kerala, at the enrollment ceremony at the Kerala High Court, in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo

People from the transgender community are marking their presence in all mainstream professions in Kerala, the latest being Padma Lakshmi who enrolled as a lawyer.

Lakshmi, hailing from Kochi, is considered to be the first person from the transgender community to enrol as a lawyer in Kerala. Lakshmi was among the 1,500-odd law graduates who enrolled at the Bar Council of Kerala at a function in Kochi the other day.

"It was indeed the support from my parents that helped me become a lawyer. My father and mother advised me to face life with positivity and courage. That has been my strength in overcoming the odd situations," Lakshmi told the media.

Lakshmi, who wishes to become a judicial officer, is extending a helping hand to others from the community who wish to be lawyers and wishes to help those facing injustice. "I have kept all books that I used for my law studies so that they could be of use to anyone who wishes to pursue the profession," Lakshmi said.

After graduating in physics Lakshmi joined the Government Law College in Kochi for LLB. Lakshmi has been undergoing counselling and hormone therapy as part of the sex reassignment procedure.

Lakhsmi's achievement has been widely hailed by many including Kerala law minister P Rajeeve who said in a social media post that it was a historic achievement. "Becoming the first person in various sectors is often challenging. There could be many hurdles and many would be discouraging. Hence Lakshmi scripted history by becoming the first person from transgender community to enrol as a lawyer in Kerala. Lakshmi will be an inspiration for many more from the transgender community to become lawyers," said Rajeeve, who himself is a lawyer.

Kerala
LGBTQIA+
Transgender person
lawyer
India News

