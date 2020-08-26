Padmanabha Swamy temple opens for devotees with strict Covid-19 protocols

The Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple here opened for devotees on Wednesday morning adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. The temple had not allowed worshippers inside since March 21 in view of the pandemic.

As many as 200 devotees offered worship this morning, temple sources said. Floor markings had been made for devotees to ensure social distancing. Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on August 24 was among those who offered worship to Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity.

Those wishing to offer prayers have to book for darshan online through the temple website www.spst.in, a day ahead of their visit to the shrine and keep a copy of the same and carry their original Aadhar card along with them during the temple visit.

A counter has been set up at the North gate from where the devotees have to enter and they have to enter their details in a register, the sources said.

Pilgrims were allowed to enter through spot bookings also after verification of their Aadhar cards. Only 35 devotees would be allowed inside the shrine at each point of time with a maximum of 665 visitors a day. However, those over 60 and children less than 10 years of age have been barred entry. The darshan is from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to deeparadhana around 6.45 pm.