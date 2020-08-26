Padmanabha Swamy temple opens with Covid-19 protocols

Padmanabha Swamy temple opens for devotees with strict Covid-19 protocols

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 26 2020, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 14:59 ist
Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo

The Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple here opened for devotees on Wednesday morning adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. The temple had not allowed worshippers inside since March 21 in view of the pandemic.

As many as 200 devotees offered worship this morning, temple sources said. Floor markings had been made for devotees to ensure social distancing. Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on August 24 was among those who offered worship to Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity.

Those wishing to offer prayers have to book for darshan online through the temple website www.spst.in, a day ahead of their visit to the shrine and keep a copy of the same and carry their original Aadhar card along with them during the temple visit.

A counter has been set up at the North gate from where the devotees have to enter and they have to enter their details in a register, the sources said.

Pilgrims were allowed to enter through spot bookings also after verification of their Aadhar cards. Only 35 devotees would be allowed inside the shrine at each point of time with a maximum of 665 visitors a day. However, those over 60 and children less than 10 years of age have been barred entry. The darshan is from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to deeparadhana around 6.45 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Padmanabhaswamy temple
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 