Padmanabhaswamy Temple verdict a victory of all devotees, says Travancore royal family

The erstwhile Travancore royal family has said that the Supreme Court verdict is not the victory of the family, but all the devotees.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore Royal family as shebait in one of the country's richest temples, Shree Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram.

Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bhai, a senior-most member of the family, said in a statement that the Supreme Court verdict should not be interpreted as a victory of the royal family. It is a blessing of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy to all devotees.

"We sincerely thank all those who patiently waited for the SC verdict for years," she said.