Padmanabhaswamy Temple verdict a victory of devotees

Padmanabhaswamy Temple verdict a victory of all devotees, says Travancore royal family

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 13 2020, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 15:20 ist
Travancore Royal family members Gouri Lakshmi Bhai, Aditya Varma and Gouri Parvati Bhai at Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram.

The erstwhile Travancore royal family has said that the Supreme Court verdict is not the victory of the family, but all the devotees.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of the Travancore Royal family as shebait in one of the country's richest temples, Shree Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also read — Supreme Court upholds rights of Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bhai, a senior-most member of the family, said in a statement that the Supreme Court verdict should not be interpreted as a victory of the royal family. It is a blessing of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy to all devotees.

"We sincerely thank all those who patiently waited for the SC verdict for years," she said.

Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Supreme Court

