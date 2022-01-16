Painting worker in Kerala wins Rs 12 crore lottery

A painting worker in the Kottayam district of Kerala won the state government's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery ticket with prize money of Rs 12 crore.

Sadanandan, a native of Kudayampady in the district, took the lottery ticket on Sunday morning, just hours before the draw in the afternoon. He would get around Rs 6.5 crore after taxes and agents' commission.

Sadanandan who has been into painting works over the last several decades said that he would be using the money to settle the personal liabilities of the family and to start any livelihood for his two sons. He had earlier won a lottery prize of Rs 5,000.

