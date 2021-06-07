Panchayat in Kerala launches mission to secure govt jobs for aspirants

While the Covid-19 pandemic has dashed the hopes of scores of job aspirants, a panchayat in Kerala has launched a mission aimed at securing government jobs to at least one member of each household by imparting online coaching.

Kanjikuzhi panchayat on the coastal areas of Alappuzha in Kerala has iniatied the Career Kanjikuzhi mission. The panchayat is having around 9,000 households and most of the families are involved in agricultural activities. Though the job aspirants of the village used to attend coaching classes, those were affected due to Covid restrictions.

It was in this context that the panchayat authorities initiated the project with support of the retired government employees and other volunteers willing to impart coaching. The panchayat aims at reaching the target of one government employee at each household by five years.

Panchayat vice president Santhosh Kumar said that already 1,500 job aspirants have joined the online programme. A team of experts comprising retired government employees and people's representatives would be setting questionnaires of 100 questions each and three such questionnaires would be sent to the job aspirants through the online platforms. Online mock tests would be conducted and prizes would also given to best performers.

The online platform for the initiative was also developed by an engineering graduate of the panchayat. An 11-member monitoring committee was also constituted to constantly review the coaching which would be ideal for school and college children, also for enhancing their knowledge.

The panchayat has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for the project. Former Finance Minster Thomas Isaac, who was the former MLA of Alappuzha, inaugurated the project.