Panchayat polls notification issued in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh state election commission on Saturday issued the notification for the Panchayat polls in the state, with the first of four phases to be held on February 5.

State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar made the announcement even as the Jaganmohan Reddy government approached the Supreme Court for postponement of the polls citing the pandemic and the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The first phase of the polls would cover rural areas in 11 out of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh and counting of the votes would be held in the respective places on the same day.

The apolitical elections i.e., without the use of the political party names were originally planned in March last year but were postponed by Kumar because of the increasing spread of Covid-19.

Reddy's government has displayed its reluctance to the polls now, with top officials urging the SEC against the schedule now. Employee unions too expressed their unwillingness to participate in election duties.

On Saturday, Kumar said that the state government is responsible to ensure the poll process is carried out smoothly while adding that he would keep apprising the state Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on election-related developments.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had, on Thursday, set aside the interim orders of a single judge that suspended the SEC's Panchayat polls plans, thus clearing the decks for the local polls in the state.