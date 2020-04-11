Pandemic Podcast: Tamil Nadu's peace plan amid a pandemic

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India. In this episode, DH Special Correspondent for Chennai E T B Sivapriyan explains how Tamil Nadu is maintaining social harmony while dealing with coronavirus cases that are linked to Tablighi Jamaat event. DH's L Subramani talks to a fitness expert from Chennai, Gita Krishna Raj on how people and children maintain fitness regimes during the lockdown.
'People who test negative might also have coronavirus'
Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?
Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process
COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold
Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials
Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?
'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'
COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward