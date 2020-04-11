Pandemic Podcast: Tamil Nadu's peace plan amid a pandemic

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast gives you a bird’s-eye view of the COVID-19 situation in India. In this episode, DH Special Correspondent for Chennai E T B Sivapriyan explains how Tamil Nadu is maintaining social harmony while dealing with coronavirus cases that are linked to Tablighi Jamaat event. DH's L Subramani talks to a fitness expert from Chennai, Gita Krishna Raj on how people and children maintain fitness regimes during the lockdown.