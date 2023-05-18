Panel moots job, educational quota for Christian minorities in Kerala

Steps to address the increasing migration to foreign countries of members of the Christian community from Kerala and reservation in jobs and education for various backward sections among the community are learnt to be among the slew of recommendations given by a commission appointed by the CPI(M) government in Kerala to look into socio-economic and educational issues faced by Christian minorities in the state.

The commission headed by former high court chief justice J B Koshy handed over a report containing around 500 recommendations to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. The commission also looked into issues like the impact of the man-animal conflict on high-range farmers and problems of coastal area residents and suggested remedies.

Sources said that the commission had found that difficulties in getting jobs and pursuing higher studies owing to inadequate reservations were key reasons why a large chunk of the members of the Christian community were migrating to other countries. Hence various measures to address this were made.

The commission was also learnt to have recommended that certain sections like converted Christians and other weaker sections should be given reservation in jobs and education.

Setting up of a welfare fund for Sunday school teachers on the lines of the welfare fund for madrasa teachers was also learnt to be among the recommendations of the commission that received around 4.8 lakh memorandums.

The commission was appointed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government during its previous term in 2020. It was considered as a step that helped the CPI(M) enhance its rapport with the Christian community in Kerala. Now that the BJP is making efforts to make inroads into the state's Christian vote banks and the Congress is also trying to regain its influence among the community, the CPI(M) government may take swift actions on the commission's recommendations, sources noted.