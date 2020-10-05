Panneerselvam breaks silence; says his decisions were always in the interests of TN

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday broke his silence on the stand-off between him and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying he always took decisions in the interests of the people of the state and party cadre.

A terse 240-character statement posted on Panneerselvam’s verified Twitter page can be interpreted as a direct message to Palaniswami that he was prepared to go any length in the fight for the control of the AIADMK.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are locked in an intense battle – though it appears that the fight is to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate, but it is for the greater control of the party.

“All my decisions so far have been in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and cadre of the AIADMK. It will continue to remain so even in the future,” Panneerselvam wrote, in his first reaction after his demands were rejected by the AIADMK Executive Committee meeting on September 28.

தமிழக மக்கள் மற்றும் அஇஅதிமுக கழகத் தொண்டர்களின் நலனை கருத்தில் கொண்டே எனது முடிவுகள் இதுவரை இருந்துள்ளன. இனியும் அவ்வாறே இருக்கும். எது நடந்ததோ அது நன்றாகவே நடந்தது! எது நடக்கிறதோ அது நன்றாகவே நடக்கிறது!! எது நடக்கவிருக்கிறதோ அதுவும் நன்றாகவே நடக்கும்!! — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) October 5, 2020

Quoting from Bhagavad Gita, Panneerselvam further wrote, “Whatever happened, it happened for the good. Whatever is happening, it is also happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.”

Panneerselvam’s message to Palaniswami comes two days ahead of the AIADMK’s self-imposed deadline to announce the Chief Ministerial face for the assembly polls due in the first half of 2021. Though Palaniswami seems to enjoy majority, Panneerselvam has managed to stop a decision on the issue twice in the past two months.

The message is also being interpreted as a method to postpone the decision for the third time.

While Panneerselvam is questioning the need to announce the CM candidate before elections and is insisting on strengthening his powers in the party and constitution of a committee to run day-today affairs of the party, Palaniswami is opposed to any such move.

Panneerselvam, though sidelined and having lost majority of his supporters, trying to assert his authority is significant given that he has opened a line of communication with AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran, nephew of V K Sasikala, for a patch-up.

Deccan Herald had on September 24 reported that Panneerselvam, who rebelled against Sasikala in February 2017 before she surrendered before authorities at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, has dialed Dhinakaran in a bid to contain Palaniswami.