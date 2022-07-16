Panneerselvam hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Panneerselvam hospitalised after testing positive for Covid

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 16 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2022, 16:40 ist
O Panneerselvam. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.

"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team," the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery.

Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

O Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
AIADMK
OPS

What's Brewing

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

DH Toon | TV studios 'the new Parliament'

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

Downing Street cat drawn into UK's political fight

 