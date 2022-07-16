Panneerselvam hospitalised after testing positive for Covid

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed Covid-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.
Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of Covid-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.
"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team," the bulletin added.
Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery.
Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.
