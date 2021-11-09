Panneerselvam writes to Modi to release funds for TN flood relief

Panneerselvam writes to PM to release funds for floods

  Nov 09 2021, 13:33 ist
  updated: Nov 09 2021, 15:01 ist
Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for funds to carry out relief work in flood-hit areas.

Panneerselvam in the letter on Monday referred to the water inundation in Chennai and suburbs due to heavy rainfall and said apart from relief and rescue operations, ex-gratia payments have to be made for the damages to huts and dwellings.

"In addition to this, reconstruction of public infrastructure shall also be carried out," Panneerselvam said.

Panneerselvam also told Modi in the letter that the people of Tamil Nadu were grateful to him for assuring the Centre's support in relief and rescue operations.

"I therefore request you to issue suitable instructions to the Ministry of Finance for release of funds to Tamil Nadu so as to carry out timely rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations," Panneerselvam told Modi.

